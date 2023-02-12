Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria and special weather statements for most of Vancouver Islands other coastal areas. (News Bulletin file)

Environment Canada warning of windy weather this week

Wind warning in effect in Victoria, special weather statement issued for other coastal areas

Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for potentially damage-causing strong winds on Monday, Feb. 13, along regions of the Island’s east and west coasts.

The alert, updated early Feb. 12, noted strong winds are expected to last from afternoon until evening, and impact regions from Duncan to Campbell River on the east coast of the Island, as well as the west coast of the Island.

While northwest winds are expected to gust up to 70 kilometres per hour near most coastal areas of the Island, west winds are expected to gust up to 90km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait, easing overnight. A wind warning is in effect in Greater Victoria.

The alert warned of potential damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, and possible power outages and fallen tree branches.

See the latest conditions here.

READ MORE: Nanaimo residents still without power after strong winds overnight


Breaking News

