Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, former chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Ex-doctor from B.C.’s Interior to be sentenced in June for sex crimes involving child

Sentencing to take place over two days

A former doctor from B.C. convicted of sex crimes against a child will be finding out his fate in June.

The sentencing hearing for Dr. Albert De Villiers is set to take place over two half-days on June 12 and 13.

De Villiers was convicted on Feb. 7 of sexual assault and sexual assault of a minor from when he served as Medical Officer of Health in Alberta’s Northern Zone prior to moving to B.C. in 2020.

READ MORE: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

According to the Grande Prairie King’s Bench Court, Justice Shaina Leonard scheduled the hearing over two days to accept sentencing submissions on the first day and issue the sentence the next.

De Villiers faces a mandatory minimum of one year in prison for the conviction, with a maximum of 14 years.

The former doctor faces trial on separate charges on Aug. 22 in Grande Prairie.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Previous story
Car versus elk collisions raising concern in the Cowichan Lake area
Next story
Canadian officials looking for correlation across of aerial objects in recent weeks

Just Posted

Transient/Biggs orcas were spotted hunting off Point Holmes and Kye Bay on Saturday. Photo by Ella Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife sightings
PHOTOS: Orcas at Kye Bay

Week-long reservations will open for the Cumberland Campground group site and main campground on Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Photo supplied
Cumberland Campground reservations opening soon

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Canada’s Darcy Sharpe competes during the men’s World Cup slopestyle snowboard event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Comox snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

Pop-up banner image