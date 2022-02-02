Final concrete pour on Courtenay bridge slated for Friday

The final concrete pour on the 5th Street Bridge has been scheduled for the evening of Friday, Feb. 4.

The bridge will fully close to all vehicle traffic, except BC Transit, from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. The north sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said the project is nearing the finish line.

“The entire community is keen to see the bridge reopen to two-way traffic as soon as possible,” said Wells. “This has been an incredibly complex project, made even more challenging by COVID-related staffing impacts, extreme weather events, bridge condition issues and concrete placement. I’d like to thank our residents, commuters, and merchants for their ongoing patience. We are very close to wrapping up this project once and for all.”

During the overnight bridge closure, please use an alternate route:

•17th Street Bridge

•Condensory Bridge – Anderton Avenue to Condensory Road

•North Connector – Piercy Road

Once the concrete has cured, fresh line paint will be applied, and work will shift to returning previous traffic patterns and reopening the bridge to two-way traffic. Early next week, an update on the timeline for the return to two-way bridge traffic will be confirmed.

To keep workers safe, please obey all signage and traffic control measures.

This work is weather-dependent.

For more information about the 5th Street Bridge project, visit: www.courtenay.ca/5thstreetbridge

Courtenayinfrastructure