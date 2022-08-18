Final seasonal outdoor performance for Sharp Seven

The sharp seven is a very lively seven-piece combo

Ralph Barrat and The Sharp Seven aka The Sinatra Dance Band are thrilled to take the stage at Anderton Gardens Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. with a tribute to Sinatra, Ellington, Darin and much more.

This will be the final outdoor performance in the summer season, offered by the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

The sharp seven is a very lively seven-piece combo featuring some of Vancouver Island’s finest musicians.

The three-piece horn section alone includes Rachel Fuller on saxophone, Greg Bush on trumpet, and Paul Nuez on trombone. Adding to the talent is Michael Eddy on the keyboard, holder of the very distinguished, associate in piano performance.

Grahame Edwards is on bass and brings more than 30 years of exceptional musicianship, that includes both writing and directing. Rounding out the rhythm section on drums is Rob Peterson.

Tying the entire performance together on vocals is Ralph Barrat, whose voice is very reminiscent of Sinatra, Torme, and Bobby Darin. With his distinct vocal style, Barrat will be belting out favourite standards like taking the audience back in time to a golden era of jazz with tunes including Mack the Knife, Take the A Train and New York, New York, to name a few.

Fun, entertaining and nostalgic are the words that describe this talented combo, which represents a fine example of the enormous pool of jazz talent within our region.

Admission is $20, payable by cash only.

For more information about the forthcoming 2022-2023 Thursday Night Jazz concert season, visit georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar tab. The principal goal is to keep live jazz alive in the Comox Valley.



