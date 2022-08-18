Ralph Barrat. Photo submitted

Ralph Barrat. Photo submitted

Final seasonal outdoor performance for Sharp Seven

The sharp seven is a very lively seven-piece combo

Ralph Barrat and The Sharp Seven aka The Sinatra Dance Band are thrilled to take the stage at Anderton Gardens Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. with a tribute to Sinatra, Ellington, Darin and much more.

This will be the final outdoor performance in the summer season, offered by the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

The sharp seven is a very lively seven-piece combo featuring some of Vancouver Island’s finest musicians.

The three-piece horn section alone includes Rachel Fuller on saxophone, Greg Bush on trumpet, and Paul Nuez on trombone. Adding to the talent is Michael Eddy on the keyboard, holder of the very distinguished, associate in piano performance.

Grahame Edwards is on bass and brings more than 30 years of exceptional musicianship, that includes both writing and directing. Rounding out the rhythm section on drums is Rob Peterson.

Tying the entire performance together on vocals is Ralph Barrat, whose voice is very reminiscent of Sinatra, Torme, and Bobby Darin. With his distinct vocal style, Barrat will be belting out favourite standards like taking the audience back in time to a golden era of jazz with tunes including Mack the Knife, Take the A Train and New York, New York, to name a few.

Fun, entertaining and nostalgic are the words that describe this talented combo, which represents a fine example of the enormous pool of jazz talent within our region.

Admission is $20, payable by cash only.

For more information about the forthcoming 2022-2023 Thursday Night Jazz concert season, visit georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar tab. The principal goal is to keep live jazz alive in the Comox Valley.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Jazz

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
7 new B.C. single-day temperature records set amid August heat wave
Next story
Drug investigators conduct multi-city raid in Lower Mainland; probing possible illicit labs

Just Posted

The BC Coroners Service says the number of deaths due to toxic drugs between January and June of this year is the highest ever in B.C. File photo
International Awareness Day to shed light on toxic drug crisis

Many crops in the Comox Valley like peppers and tomatoes got late starts because of the cold spring. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers find 2022 has been on the cold side

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith
Getting wild in Cumberland

A drawing shows the current approved design on the left and the proposed revisions. Image, Studio 531 Architects Inc.
Heritage committee reviews Cumberland Hotel site plan changes