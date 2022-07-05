Fire causes damage to popular Comox coffee shop

Damage was limited to the one business

A popular Comox coffee shop will be closed for a few months as it cleans up following a fire that broke out inside early Tuesday (July 5) morning.

Around 12:20 a.m., Comox Fire Rescue was dispatched to the Komox Grind Espresso & Smoothie Bar at #105-1811 Comox Ave., said Fire Chief Gord Schreiner.

Upon arrival to the building, smoke was visible from the business and occupants in residential units above were evacuated, he added.

“It was a content fire and the damage is limited to the business – it appears to be a mechanical failure and not suspicious.”

Three fire engines and 21 firefighters attended the incident.

A Scotiabank above the coffee shop had a smoke smell that firefighters were ventilating throughout the morning, Schreiner noted. All of the occupants in the condos were able to return to their units about an hour after they evacuated.



