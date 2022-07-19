(Photo - B.C. Wildfire Services)

Fire crews fight winds as Lytton area blaze expands north

Mountainous terrain is making it difficult for ground crews

The Nohomin Creek wildfire west of Lytton continues to sit at 2,058 hectares as of Tuesday morning (July 19).

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) said that the growth occurred upslope on the west flank.

Winds became a factor on Monday afternoon as they reached up to 60 km/h, however, the containment lines built by crews on the north, south, and east were able to hold up against the wind.

BCWS said the most active portion yesterday was in the southwest flank. Helicopters attacked the area while crews looked to see what equipment is safe for the region. The terrain in the area is steep and hard to operate in, unlike the rest of the fire.

Crews also laid down hose and established a sprinkler system after the Stein Valley yesterday and will continue to do so today. Structure protection is still ongoing. This fire is still deemed out of control.

With warmer and drier weather forecasted as the week goes on, fire behaviour is expected to increase.

