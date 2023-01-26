Firefighters rescue dog that fell down rocky ridge south of Nanaimo

Firefighters with Extension Volunteer Fire Department put their rope rescue skills to work to retrieve a dog that fell over a cliff face this afternoon.
The incident happened shortly after noon on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a woman was walking the dog – a chocolate Labrador, according firefighters who attended – on the steep terrain of the Extension ridges south of Nanaimo.
Kevin Young, Extension VFD chief, said firefighters were called out to the 2100 block of Bramley Road at about 12:30 p.m.
“The dog went off a ledge on some slippery moss and fell about 35 feet down to a lower isolated ledge where it was more or less stranded, “he said. “Our crews managed to get in the area safe and, basically, devised a safe rescue for the canine and the outcome was positive.”
Young categorized the operation as a “low-angle” rescue and fairly routine in nature. The dog was not injured and was reunited with the woman within about two hours.
“We don’t get a lot of those calls, so we like to help out where we can,” the fire chief said.
chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter