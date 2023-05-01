Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans

Does Tucker Carlson really think the United States should invade its northern neighbour to free it from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government?

A Fox News documentary focused on that question was set to be released today, but Canadians may not get a chance to find out the answer.

The trailer for the program featured People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and prominent members of the “Freedom Convoy” movement talking about the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

But Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans.

A spokesperson for Fox says the documentary will not air — and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says that’s a good thing.

Bruce Heyman says Carlson’s presence in the media landscape was dangerous for American democracy.

READ MORE: Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network

Media industryUSA

Previous story
Outdoor Recreation Council receives government grant to support volunteer groups

Just Posted

2022-2023 Comox Valley Kickers team with the Div. 3 men’s trophy. Photo courtesy of BC Rugby
Comox Valley Kickers win provincial rugby crown

Red Dress Day calls attention to the continued crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirited people. (Stephanie Hagenaars/Clearwater Times)
Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, 2-spirit, + awareness event in Courtenay May 5

Courtenay City Hall. File photo
Courtenay council censures Frisch; demands resignation

Josie Van Der Elst was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay and may be headed toward Victoria as Comox Valley RCMP look to find the missing 40-year-old. (Courtesy of Comox Valley RCMP)
MISSING: Comox Valley women last seen on April 18 may be headed to Victoria