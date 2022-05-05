RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Girl, 14, killed after being hit by dump truck in Burnaby: police

Driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police

A young teen girl has died after being struck by a dump truck in Burnaby Thursday afternoon (May 5).

RCMP say the collision happened 7100 block of 11th Avenue around 3:20 p.m.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a dump truck pulling a dump trailer, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We understand a tragic incident like this will be felt widely throughout the community. Burnaby RCMP is looking at ways to support those impacted by this tragic death. Our Victim Services Unit is also engaged and offering support to those affected,” said. Cpl. Brett Cunningham.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team is working to determine the circumstances of the crash. Driver impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have dashcam video from the area of 11th Avenue between 18th Street and 15th Street from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Comox sets property tax rate just below 5 per cent

Just Posted

Comox town hall. Black Press file photo
Comox sets property tax rate just below 5 per cent

The Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon returns May 29. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Tri-K Triathlon looking for volunteers

Cumberland council is finalizing property taxes for the year. Record file photo
Cumberland set to pass property taxes for coming year

A view of the Comox Glacier from the shoreline of Comox Lake, at the Courtenay and District Fish & Game site. Photo supplied
Courtenay and District Fish and Game: What’s happening at the lake?