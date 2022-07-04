Good Samaritan turns in cash found on Vancouver Island street

West Shore RCMP seeks person who lost a large sum of money in the last month

West Shore RCMP hopes someone will claim the cash found in Langford and turned in by a Good Samaritan. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP hopes someone will claim the cash found in Langford and turned in by a Good Samaritan. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is looking for the owner of a wad of cash found in Langford and turned over by a Good Samaritan within the last four weeks.

A woman found the cash loose on the ground in the 600-block of Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

Police ask anyone who lost between $150 to $3,500 to call the detachment at 250-474-2264 and quote file 2022-9473.

“Thank you to the woman who found the cash and brought it to the detachment in hopes of finding the rightful owner,” spokesperson Const. Meghan Groulx said.

