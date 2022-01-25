Colwood Medical Treatment Centre’s walk-in clinic will be closing April 15 and is no longer accepting new patients. (Google Maps)

Greater Victoria loses 2nd walk-in clinic in a week due to chronic doctor shortage

Colwood Medical Treatment Centre’s walk-in clinic will be closing on April 15

The Colwood Medical Treatment Centre will be closing its walk-in clinic on April 15 – the latest in a series of hits to West Shore residents hoping to find general practitioner services.

In a statement posted to its website, the clinic said no new walk-in patients would be accepted, but people who need follow-up after a recent appointment or are waiting to hear on test results would be contacted. The centre added medical records would be stored “according to College guidelines” and copies would be available upon request.

“This decision has been made as a result of the chronic physician shortage in the Greater Victoria area,” the clinic said in a statement. “Despite ongoing efforts in physician recruitment, we have been unable to sustain the 7-day/week walk-in services that we were proud to offer our patients in the past. This is most regrettable and we are sorry to have to make this decision.”

The clinic also announced one of its family physicians, Dr. Robert Browett, would be retiring on March 1.

This comes a week after another West Shore clinic, Eagle Creek Medical Clinic in View Royal, announced it would be also closing in April.

That announcement came after the two general practitioner doctors there announced they would be leaving their medical practice and working for private online-only clinics in the U.S.

