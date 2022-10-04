Helicopters join ground crews battling Greater Victoria brush fire

People asked to steer clear of Finlayson Arm Road as firefighters work

Crews from Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service continue to battle a fire on the steep slopes south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park.

The Highlands department was called around 1 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) and due to the lack of access, darkness and no immediate threat to residents, crews monitored the fire until daybreak, Fire Chief Dean Ford told Black Press Media.

READ ALSO: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

The wildfire, near the end of Viart Road, is estimated to be about one hectare and burning in a heavily treed area with steep and challenging terrain. It is classified as out of control and suspected to be human-caused.

BC Wildfire is supporting suppression efforts with three helicopters and six firefighters.

The District of Highlands asks people to avoid the area as well as Finlayson Arm Road between the highway and Millstream Road.

While no risk has been identified for Highlands residents or homes in the area at this time, the district has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 1.

According to an online update, crews are making progress and working on a containment line around the fire.

Updated information will be posted at highlands.ca.

Witnesses reported seeing the smoke from the Malahat.

READ ALSO: ‘Scariest time of year’: Another wildfire extinguished, this time in Highlands

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore