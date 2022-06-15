Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Highway closed, no detour available. Take alternate route.

Major vehicle incident closes Highway 1 between Golden and Field

There is no estimated time of reopening

Highway 1 is closed east of Golden due to a major vehicle incident within Yoho National Park, according to DriveBC.

According to a witness at the scene who took to Twitter, both Golden and Lake Louise Fire Departments are on the scene. The witness claims a car is on fire.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. An update is expected sometime this morning.

There’s currently an assessment in progress.

Those travelling will have to use the alternative route, which re-routes traffic south of Golden along Highway 95 and connects to Alberta in Radium along Highway 93.

There is no estimated time of re-opening.

The details of the incident are not yet known.

More to come….

