Hitting the pavement one mile at a time

Michael Warren is set to cover a lot of ground.

He has set a goal to walk 20km a day for seven days beginning June 22 in order to raise funds for an organization close to his heart – the Comox Valley Head Injury Society.

A few years ago, the Comox Valley resident, brain injury survivor, father and retired businessperson began walking longer distances and started a similar fundraiser for the organization.

This year, his goal is to beat his previous total of $3,245. He is hoping for a special launch at the head injury society office at 254 Simms Street in downtown Courtenay on June 22 at 10 a.m. that will set the tone for the week.

“Anyone can join the first kilometer of the walk to kick it off,” he noted and added he will be accepting donations.

He plans on covering ground throughout the week around the Courtenay Airpark, the riverwalk, and across the city from one end to First Street.

Warren will soon be turning 70 and said training the past few months has prepared him for what is to come – no matter the weather.

“I’ve walked over 60km in the last three days – rain or shine.”

He often walks from the Condensory Bridge to Royston, and if he faces adverse weather, he is prepared with rain gear and will do about 10 laps of the Courtenay Airpark which equals about 20km.

Warren said he walks at a normal pace, listens to music, carries water and stops for lunch or ensures he snacks on some of his homemade baking. He estimates each 20km walk will take him about five hours.

Warren sustained his injury, along with partial blindness in the treatment and removal of two brain tumours between 2000 to 2006.

He spends nearly every day racking up distances which he calculates using his iPhone, averaging 11.6km a day.

Donations to ‘Mike’s Miles’ are being accepted via www.cvhis.org/donations or contact info.cvhis@gmail.com for other donation options.



