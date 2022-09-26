House destroyed by fire north of Courtenay

Merville and Oyster River departments sent tankers to help Courtenay firefighters maintain a water supply. Photo courtesy CTV News Vancouver Island

A house burned to the ground in the early morning hours Monday at Langlois Road off Grieve Road, north of Courtenay in Area A of the Comox Valley Regional District.

The Courtenay Fire Department received the call shortly before 2:30 a.m. Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald said a single occupant had made it out of the house before help arrived. The man suffered no injuries.

“The house was fully involved upon our arrival and spreading into the trees and bush,” MacDonald said. “Crews focused on stopping the fire from getting further into the bush, then worked back towards the single storey residence.”

Merville and Oyster River departments sent tankers to the location to help Courtenay firefighters maintain a water supply.

MacDonald said the team had the fire knocked down within about 30 minutes. They were on scene for nearly four-and-a-half hours.

The occupant first saw fire in the living room at ceiling level, MacDonald added. Further investigation will take place in the coming days.



