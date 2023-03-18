CSVAR Facebook Photo

CSVAR Facebook Photo

Ice climber dies after falling 30 feet near Golden

The incident happened near the Gibraltar ice climbs

An ice climber has died from his injuries after a fall near the Gibraltar ice climbs south of Golden.

On Thursday, March 9, the Columbia Valley Search and Rescue (CVSAR) responded to a call from the Columbia Valley RCMP to help find the ice climber. The Gibraltar ice climbs are just off of the Kootenay Forest Service Road.

The man fell approximately 30 feet and a friend and the worksite emergency services performed life-saving measures until B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene. The victim was transferred to hospital but died as he succumbed to this injuries.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those involved in the incident,” said CVSAR on their Facebook page. “This has been a difficult month for the local outdoor community. Stay safe this spring.”

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Previous story
Critics allege group funded by Quebec government spreading transphobic views

Just Posted

Robin Norbury pictured last year before his motorbike trip to the Arctic Circle. File photo
Former drug user needs to find decent job

File photo
Comox Valley RCMP search for missing man and his rowboat

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Comox Youth Recognition Awards. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Nominations open for the 2023 Comox Youth Recognition Awards

Angelique Francis (seen here in concert with her sister, Kira, playing trombone) won the 2023 Juno for Blues Album of the Year on March 11. Francis and her family will be playing at Vancouver Island MusicFest this summer. Photo via Doug Cox
Vancouver Island MusicFest scheduled performers bring home Juno hardware

Pop-up banner image