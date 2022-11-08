An incident in which a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell in Duncan is under investigation. (Black Press Media stock photo)

An incident in which a man was found in medical distress in an RCMP cell in Duncan is under investigation. (Black Press Media stock photo)

IIO investigating incident of man found in distress in Duncan RCMP cells

Man found in medical distress in RCMP cell

  • Nov. 8, 2022 10:14 a.m.
  • News

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident in Duncan on Nov. 4 where a man sustained serious harm while in police custody.

Information provided by the RCMP states that at about 3:45 p.m. last Friday, a man was arrested reportedly without incident and lodged in North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment cells.

On Nov. 5, shortly after a video bail hearing, the man was found to be in medical distress in his cell.

Emergency Health Services transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

The IIO, the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the man’s condition.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information or video footage regarding the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477, or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Marine search and rescue crew honoured for saving two men from a sinking fishing boat in 2021
Next story
Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

Just Posted

The Mistletoe Craft Faire takes place Nov. 11-13 at the Florence Filberg Centre. The first craft fair of the season always draws hundreds of early Christmas shoppers. File photo
Mistletoe Craft Faire coming to the Florence Filberg in Courtenay

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells addresses the gallery at the inaugural meeting of the newly elected city council, Monday at the CVRD Civic Room. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells delivers inaugural address

Gladstone Brewing Company came out on top at the BC Beer Awards this past weekend. Photo by Alexandra Stephanson
Courtenay brewery comes up big at BC Beer Awards

Entertainers and volunteers meet on stage to sing the finale “Do It For The Kids” at the end of the 47th annual Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. This year’s total was the third highest in its 47-year history. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon nets third highest total in its 47-year history