The Child Haven committee is hosting its annual fundraising dinner Nov.15 as a sit-down Indian dinner at 4 Quarters in Cumberland. Photo submitted

In-person Child Haven fundraiser returns

It’s set for 4 Quarters in Cumberland on Nov. 15

A yearly fundraiser dinner is returning to the Comox Valley.

The Child Haven committee is hosting its annual fundraising dinner Nov.15 as a sit-down Indian dinner at 4 Quarters in Cumberland.

Child Haven assists children and women in developing countries who are in need of food, education, health care, shelter and clothing, and emotional and moral support. The organization has five homes in India, one in Nepal, one in Tibet and one in Bangladesh that support children who are disabled, parentless or from socially disadvantaged situations.

Bonnie and Fred Cappuccino, the founders of Child Haven, started the organization in 1985; operating funds for the homes are garnered by the dinners. Since then, they’ve been awarded the Order of Canada, the UNESCO Prize for Teaching of Human Rights and the Canada Volunteer Award. Supporters include Margaret Atwood, Dr. Gary Geddes, Phyllis Reynolds Naylor, and even V. Kalyanam, former secretary to Mahatma Gandhi. All the funds raised by Child Haven dinners across Canada go to helping the children in the homes.

There will be two seatings for the dinner – one at 5 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.

Tickets are available at Laughing Oyster Book Store in Courtenay and Blue Heron Book Store in Comox. There are only 80 tickets available. For more information, contact Heather at 250-338-2181.

