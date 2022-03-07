Selina Taylor and daughter Sophia sport their cool shades on a sunny ferry trip. (Photo by Selina Taylor)

Selina Taylor and daughter Sophia sport their cool shades on a sunny ferry trip. (Photo by Selina Taylor)

Island girl back at home after remarkable recovery

Initial prognosis following 20-foot fall didn’t seem like hospital release would happen this soon

The young Crofton girl who fell 20 feet onto concrete at Ladysmith’s Transfer Beach Park on Feb. 12 is back home again.

The prognosis for Sophia Taylor, 3, initially didn’t look good and she was expected to remain in BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver for an extended stay with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

But she managed to return home for the weekend Feb. 25-27 and, after another week at BC Children’s Hospital for further observations and therapy, went home for good on March 4.

That far surpasses the best case scenario for the Taylor family.

“I thought I was going to be with her in hospital for months,” conceded mom Selina Taylor.

“I wasn’t sure there in the beginning what was going to happen, if she was going to make it through, get off life support.”

Sophia will still need some therapy – “just getting her back to talking and some pronunciation,” said Selina – but is otherwise doing fine.

“It’s coming back,” added Selina. “It’s amazing how quickly it’s coming back and how well she’s doing.”

Sophia’s also expected to do a follow-up in April on the Island for an assessment on her brain injury to make sure everything’s progressing well.

Just being home is proving to be the best therapy of all.

“The fact she’s been home with her brothers and sister have helped her tremendously,” Selina observed.

The GoFundMe campaign to assist with Sophia’s medical costs has reached $48,870.

“Absolutely amazing,” said Selina. “I couldn’t ask for more.”

