Jack Weisgerber represented the riding of Peace River South in the B.C. Legislature from 1986 to 2001 (Black Press Media file photo)

Jack Weisgerber represented the riding of Peace River South in the B.C. Legislature from 1986 to 2001 (Black Press Media file photo)

Jack Weisgerber, B.C. Social Credit, Reform, Independent MLA passes away at 81

Weisgerber was B.C.’s first minister of native affairs

A former British Columbia Social Credit cabinet minister who also sat in the legislature as a member of the former Reform party and as an Independent has died.

Jack Weisgerber, who was energy, mines and petroleum resources minister in the Social Credit government of former Premier Bill Vander Zalm, and was B.C.’s first minister of native affairs, was 81 years old.

The three-term MLA who was born in Barrhead, Alta., represented the northeast B.C. riding of Peace River South from 1986 to 2001.

Weisgerber and two other Social Credit MLA’s left the party in 1994 to join the former Reform Party of B.C., costing the once-dominant political juggernaut its official opposition status in the legislature.

At a news conference announcing his defection to Reform Weisgerber said: “There is a tremendous vacuum on the conservative side of the political spectrum that stems from the collapse of the Socred coalition.”

Weisgerber was elected Reform leader in January 1995, but quit the party in February 1997 to sit as an Independent in the legislature.

Shortly after the 2001 B.C. election, in which he did not run, Weisgerber was appointed to represent the province on the B.C. Treaty Commission, the body that overseas the treaty negotiation process.

Weisgerber was also appointed to the board of directors of Crown-owned BC Hydro.

“Jack Weisgerber dedicated much of his life to serving British Columbians,” Premier John Horgan said on social media. “I’m very sorry to learn of his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon also expressed his condolences to Weisgerber’s loved ones and friends.

“Jack Weisgerber leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment to our province,” said Falcon on social media.

—The Canadian Press

BC legislature

Previous story
Teen dead after being hit by vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway
Next story
Province and Northwest B.C. First Nation sign historic agreement on gold and silver mine

Just Posted

The Isfeld Ice 2022 rugby team won silver at the BC high school rugby championships in Abbotsford. Pictured, right to left; back row - Mimi Appelbe, Patrick Parisi, Aislyn Seib, Larissa Spain, Shayla Stigant, Emma Grootendorst, Katie Hartig, Ava Perkins, Teresa Pianigiani, Sara Banks, Jessica Postle, Andrew Stigant, Sienna Stigant, Geoff Postle. Front Row-Jolene Murphy, Hanna Langhelt, Annika Newman, Sarah Messsana, Adriana Pastor, Olivia Jean, Ella Trentini, Keira Trevor, Anna Purich, Alex Vinzenz, Ella Wilson
Isfeld Ice win silver at BC High School girls’ rugby championships

Kittens, bunnies, goats, donkeys and more await the families at the Hands-On Farm at Filberg Park in Comox. Photo supplied
Hands On Farm opening for the season at Filberg Park in Comox

Rachel Thornton-Hughes maintains eye contact with her Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever at the Forbidden Plateau club’s obedience trials. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Dog club holds obedience trials in Merville

2,000 golf balls are dropped from a sack at the end of a Courtenay Fire Department ladder truck, for the inaugural Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser in 2021. The Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club and the Rotary Club of the Comox Valley shared the net profits from the event. (screen grab from Facebook video)
Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club golf ball drop fundraiser returns