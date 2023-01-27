January ends with another blast of cold winter air: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning Island residents not to put their winter clothes away quite yet

Despite mild January temperatures, Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning Island residents not to put their winter clothes away quite yet, as a special weather statement is in effect for incoming arctic air.

Issued on Jan.27, the agency noted a cold spell is in the forecast for most of the province, with arctic air invading B.C. Friday with a major shift in January temperatures. Residents can expect temperatures to be five to 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will rise to about 6C Saturday but fall to a low of -4C overnight with clear skies. The high on Sunday is not expected to go above freezing, with lows predicted at -5C. Monday (Jan. 31) should see a small shift to just above freezing and the start of a new month sees temperature rising both during the day and night above freezing with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.

Gusty winds will accompany the arrival of cold air, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder, noted Environment Canada.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley