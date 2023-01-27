A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island residents. File photo

A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island residents. File photo

January ends with another blast of cold winter air: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning Island residents not to put their winter clothes away quite yet

Despite mild January temperatures, Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning Island residents not to put their winter clothes away quite yet, as a special weather statement is in effect for incoming arctic air.

Issued on Jan.27, the agency noted a cold spell is in the forecast for most of the province, with arctic air invading B.C. Friday with a major shift in January temperatures. Residents can expect temperatures to be five to 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures will rise to about 6C Saturday but fall to a low of -4C overnight with clear skies. The high on Sunday is not expected to go above freezing, with lows predicted at -5C. Monday (Jan. 31) should see a small shift to just above freezing and the start of a new month sees temperature rising both during the day and night above freezing with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.

Gusty winds will accompany the arrival of cold air, and the wind chill will make it feel even colder, noted Environment Canada.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anti-vaxx outburst lands ex-northwest B.C. teacher in hot water
Next story
25-year ban for former B.C. massage therapist who secretly recorded women disrobing

Just Posted

A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Vancouver Island residents. File photo
January ends with another blast of cold winter air: Environment Canada

Grace Mukadzambo is a Courtenay resident facing deportation to her native Zimbabwe. Paul Bozenich photo
Courtenay councillor fights to prevent deportation of resident

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo
Courtenay councillor charged with assault

“Ocean Flow” by Roy Randall is one of the pieces hanging at the Pearl Ellis Gallery for the first Members Show and Sale of the year, Jan. 31-Feb. 25. Photo supplied
Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox hosts its first Members Show and Sale of the year