Jonathan Kerr running for re-election in Comox

Local family doctor Jonathan Kerr is running again for the Comox council seat that he won in the November 2021 by-election.

“I care deeply about the health of our community, the health of all Comox residents, the health of our local businesses and the health of our beautiful natural environment,” states Kerr. “Comox residents are telling me they are concerned about housing affordability, preparing for climate change, supporting small businesses, tax fairness and protecting our parks, forests, and shorelines.”

A top priority for Kerr is addressing the local doctor shortage and he’s served as the chair of the Family Physician Recruitment and Retention Task Force.

“We have recruited 13 family doctors to the Valley in 2022 and have connected over 5,500 patients with a new family doctor in the past year.”

Kerr is thrilled to build on what Comox council has accomplished recently, including an affordable housing plan, a new tree retention policy, and a vote to support local climate action initiatives.

“Comox residents asked me to take meaningful action towards addressing both the housing crisis and the climate crisis, and that is what I have done since being elected,” he says.

Kerr has posted his voting record on his healthycomox.ca website, noting that “accountability and transparency are extremely important to me.”

With his family practice in downtown Comox, Kerr is a strong advocate for small businesses and promoting the local economy.

“Since we have known Jonathan he has consistently supported local businesses and expressed his passion and commitment to making the Comox community an even better place to live, work and play,” noted Blythe and Kurt Reimer, owners of Tidal Café.

Kerr is undertaking a community health ‘check-up’ to listen to what issues are most important to Comox residents. To participate, Comox residents can visit his website at healthycomox.ca or email him at healthycomox@gmail.com.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Election 2022BC municipal election