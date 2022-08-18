Just in Time Choir fall session kicks off in September

The Just in Time Choirs fall session kicks off in September.

The setlist theme is colours, featuring a kaleidoscope of songs celebrating colours in their many forms. Singers of all experience levels are invited to join Just in Time ‘unplugged,’ a mixed everyone welcome choir.

‘Unplugged‘ is an ensemble currently limited to 60 adult singers who meet weekly on Wednesday evenings to share in the joy of singing, encouraging each other as we grow in our vocal ability and confidence. The choir is directed by Wendy Nixon Stothert with the assistance of musical collaborator, Sean Mooney.

Weekly practices start Sept. 14, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Registration for new and returning members opens Sept. 22 via our website under joining the choirs and payment via eTransfer or credit card is accepted. The cost is $135. Members range in ability and experience and, together, develop their skills over the course of 12 weeks. The season culminates with concerts on Dec. 3.

The choir offers a welcoming, fun, and uplifting environment for learning and performing. No previous experience or music reading ability is required and learning tools are provided.

To view the song selections, to register online, for safety protocol info and more, visit justintimechoirs.ca.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

