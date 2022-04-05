Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death

22-year-old Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn of Kelowna is to appear in court April 6

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a UBC Okanagan security guard.

On Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault in one of the university buildings. A man working at the university allegedly attacked a security guard resulting in her death.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court April 6.

“This has been a difficult few weeks for the community in the aftermath of the tragic events of February 26,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The response in support (of) the woman’s family has been remarkable. I would like to thank the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit and the first responders for their work to bring this case before the court.”

The victim was identified as Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old woman who moved to Canada six years ago.

Kaur had been granted her permanent residency just three weeks prior to the devastating attack.

