Lake Cowichan man dead following collision with logging truck in Comox Valley

The incident happened on the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway

A logging truck lost its load on top of a pickup truck Tuesday (May 24) afternoon in the Comox Valley on the on-ramp to Highway 19. Photo by Pamela Tessmann

Comox Valley RCMP has confirmed the death of a 43-year-old Lake Cowichan man involved in a crash May 24 involving a logging truck that lost its load on an on-ramp in the Valley.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP were called to the northbound on-ramp to Highway 19 off the Comox Valley Parkway for a logging truck that had tipped and lost its load. When members arrived at the scene, they discovered that a woman was trapped inside a pickup truck and a man deceased underneath the fallen logs.

“It appears that the pickup truck had pulled over to the shoulder of the road and the man was standing outside when the logging truck came around the corner and lost its load causing logs to fall on the couple,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“All of the emergency responders at the scene carefully worked together to extricate the woman from her truck before she was brought to hospital.”

The BC Highway Patrol in Campbell River is continuing the investigation to determine what caused the event and is asking anyone who saw the crash, observed the vehicles before the crash, or has dashcam footage to contact them at (250) 286-5646.

– Comox Valley RCMP

