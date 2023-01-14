Bob Rasmus of L’Arche describes the housing project for adults with diverse abilities who can live independently with some support Jan. 14 at an open house for the project. Photo by Erin Haluschak

L’Arche looking to grow with The Anchorage in the Comox Valley

Phase 1 features seven units for residents which is slated for completion in a few years

A new project for L’Arche Comox Valley – The Anchorage – was on display Jan. 14 to showcase the affordable housing facility to the larger community.

At an open house, members of the L’Arche team answered questions about the housing project for adults with diverse abilities who can live independently with some support. The organization has already purchased the land at 1560 Grieve Ave. – less than a block away from its current location.

Phase 1 features seven units for residents which is slated for completion in a few years, and phase 2 (completion yet to be determined) is proposed to have eight units.

Currently, the rezoning application has been submitted to the City of Courtenay, and the organization has a builder secured and is waiting to proceed with next steps.

Phase 1 costs – which included site and services preparation for both phases is set at $3.5 million, with money to be raised through a combination of fundraising and grants, noted Hollee Card, executive director.


