LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Williams Lake First Nation

Security members are on hand for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to WLFN Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)Security members are on hand for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to WLFN Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Indigenous community members from across the region arrive at the WLFN administration building just south of Williams Lake in preparation for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)Indigenous community members from across the region arrive at the WLFN administration building just south of Williams Lake in preparation for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday, March 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
It’s a cool rainy day in Williams Lake as the region prepares for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)It’s a cool rainy day in Williams Lake as the region prepares for a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Prime Minister is at the Williams Lake First Nation administration building along Highway 97 where he is receiving a traditional greeting with drumming, singing and a brushing off ceremony with sage.

Trudeau and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller are visiting the region following events in Vancouver on Thursday (March 30).

The leaders will meet with Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation, council members, elders, residential school survivors and other members of the community.

It is expected that the PM will visit the site of the area’s notorious former residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission, located just a few kilometres away from the community of Sugar Cane.

WLFN is leading an investigation into the residential school where Indigenous children from Northern Secwepemc, all six Tŝilhqot’in communities, as well as Nuxalk, Southern Dakelh, and others, attended.

Indigenous leaders and residents have long said every community and family in the region has been, and continues to be, impacted by the legacy of trauma experienced at St. Joseph’s Mission and other residential schools across the country.

READ MORE: Prime minister, chiefs to visit St. Joseph’s Mission former residential school near Williams Lake

READ MORE: ‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings

More to come

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Puntledge River high flow conditions, siren initiation Thursday
Next story
B.C. man and mom to reunite with long-lost family following DNA results

Just Posted

Canadian Armed Forces parachute training will be taking place in Comox from April 2-May 19. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother
Canadian Forces to conduct search and rescue parachute training beginning April 2

Big Little Lions are finally back together playing to live audiences. Paul Otten (eft) and Helen Austin’s first tour since the pandemic includes seven shows in BC in 11 days, including a stop at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, April 9. Photo contributed
Big Little Lions playing at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Hollie Ha started Holding Heritage to help deepen the understanding of Chinese-Vietnamese heritage in North America. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Holding Heritage with Hollie Ha

Submitted photo of the Puntledge Powerhouse.
Puntledge River high flow conditions, siren initiation Thursday