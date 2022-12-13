Major delays this week on Comox Road

Commuters can expect traffic disruptions on Comox Road this week as investigation work related to the Sewer Conveyance Project is being completed. (File - Shutterstock)

Commuters can expect traffic disruptions on Comox Road this week as investigation work related to the Sewer Conveyance Project is being completed.

Work will be underway for the rest of the week and requires single-lane alternating traffic during daylight hours.

Please plan ahead and take the following alternate routes to avoid delays:

•Leaving Comox – avoid Comox Road and take Ryan Road into Courtenay;

•Going to Comox – use the 5th Street Bridge or turn left at 17th Street Bridge and take Ryan Road.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are making attempts to reduce commuter impact.

For more information on the project and to stay updated, visit https://connectcvrd.ca/conveyanceproject

Comox Valley Regional District