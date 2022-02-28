(Photo: Lauren Collins)

(Photo: Lauren Collins)

Man and woman charged in 17 years of Ontario sexual and physical assaults

At least 41 victims identified in hundreds of offences, many recorded and uploaded to the internet

A man and a woman from Toronto have been arrested and charged with hundreds of offences related to alleged sexual and physical assaults spanning the last 17 years.

Toronto police say they’ve laid charges related to 41 victims so far.

They say the alleged assaults were committed against men, women and children.

Police allege the offences took place in the east part of Toronto, in the area of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road, and Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They say many of the assaults were taped and then uploaded to the internet.

Investigators say they still have a number of unidentified victims.

They say they are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the victims.

Crime

Previous story
House explodes in Nanaimo, injuring 6
Next story
Job action looms for Vancouver Island Regional Library employees

Just Posted

Skip Gracelyn Richards pictured during the women’s final of the B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships, hosted by the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photo
Comox Valley rink loses in final of B.C. U21 Curling Championships

Temwa Mtawali is pictured during Saturday’s Island championship win over St. Michaels University School of Victoria. The host Isfeld won 85-71. Both teams advance to the B.C. AAA championship in Langley. Scott Stanfield photo
Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship

The Old Farm Market is expected to open mid-March at 6th and England in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Old Farm Market to open in downtown Courtenay

16 teams from around the province are competing at the 2022 B.C. Junior (U21) Curling Championships Feb. 22-27 at the Comox Valley Curling Club. Scott Stanfield photos
Courtenay rink reaches final at B.C. U21 curling championships