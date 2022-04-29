Oak Bay police say a 46-year-old man is on conditions to stay away from Oak Bay High, Oak Bay Recreation Centre and playgrounds after his arrest in the area on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested near Oak Bay High after girls report being followed, watched

46-year-old released on conditions to stay away from the area

A Saanich man is banned from the area around Oak Bay High and the Oak Bay Recreation Centre and local parks and playgrounds after being arrested Thursday (April 28).

Oak Bay police arrested the 46-year-old man around 3 p.m. in a student parking lot, Deputy Chief Mark Fisher told Black Press Media. The arrest came after reports the week before of a man hanging out near the school for an inordinate amount of time as well as following and watching a couple of girls after classes.

“To the best of our knowledge he has no connection to the school,” Fisher said, adding there was no attempt to lure the teens.

The man was released on conditions to stay away from the school, the recreation centre and area parks and playgrounds. Oak Bay police plan to recommend charges related to criminal harassment.

