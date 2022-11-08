The aftermath of the deadly motor vehicle incident at the Coal Harbour turnoff. (Submitted photo)

Man dead after small car t-boned by truck in Port Hardy

69-year-old male dies after car crash at Port Hardy intersection

A 69-year-old man has died after a car crash Monday afternoon in Port Hardy at the Coal Harbour turnoff.

“We were called at 12:48 p.m. to assist ambulance,” said Port Hardy RCMP Corporal Ryan Rooke. “There was a truck on the highway and a small Toyota Echo was attempting to cross the highway from Coal Harbour Road to Hardy Bay Road and was t-boned by the truck. Unfortunately the driver of the car passed away in the hospital – there were minor injuries to the other driver, who is cooperating.”

No alcohol, drugs, or criminality is suspected to have caused the incident. The road was shutdown and detoured into town for five hours while the RCMP completed its investigation.

The RCMP won’t be releasing the victim’s name.

