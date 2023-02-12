Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Jimmy Pieschke pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but failed to show up to court. He was last spotted on the run in B.C. on Feb. 11. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)

Man guilty of child porn offences in Quebec on the run in B.C.

Jimmy Pieschke was sighted on Salt Spring Island on Feb. 11

A man who pleaded guilty to child pornography offences in Quebec but skipped his court date is now believed to be on the run in B.C.

RCMP say Jimmy Pieschke, 39, was last spotted on Salt Spring Island on Saturday evening (Feb. 11). His current whereabouts are unknown.

Pieschke is described as a white man with hazel or blue-ish green eyes and brown hair. He’s 5’11” tall and weights 166 lbs.

Police say he sometimes goes by “James” or “Jimmy Leduc.”

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

READ ALSO: Birthday girl needs a miracle: Kelowna child prepares for chemo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child pornCrimeSalt Spring Island

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What we know about H5N1 avian flu and the risk to humans
Next story
Flying object shot down over Yukon on Trudeau’s orders; CAF mum on what it was

Just Posted

Canada’s Darcy Sharpe competes during the men’s World Cup slopestyle snowboard event in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Comox snowboarder Darcy Sharpe wins World Cup slopestyle gold in Calgary

The Comox Valley Art Gallery will be open on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 20, when people of all ages are invited to participate in an open studio of hands-on artmaking activities. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery has plans for Family Day

Veteran arctic adventurer John Dunn - aided by teammate and Comox resident Graeme Magor - will share stories, images and video from their pioneering 60-day, 900 km skiing expedition on remote Axel Heiberg Island in Canada’s High Arctic. Photo supplied
Historic Arctic adventure revisited with audio/video presentation in Courtenay

Comox Valley record publisher Artur Ciastkowski presents a cheque for $1,539.34 to Comox Legion #160 president Gerry Maillet, Stella Webers (representing Cumberland Legion #28) and Courtenay Legion #17 president Barbara Linton. Photo by Terry Farrell
Legions collect money raised through Comox Valley Record’s Remembrance Day supplement

Pop-up banner image