VicPD responded to a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria March 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man in custody following fatal downtown Victoria stabbing

Stabbing occurred in 500-block Yates Street early Tuesday morning

One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in downtown Victoria in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Victoria police officers were called to the 500-block of Yates Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. March 1 for a report that a man had been stabbed. Finding him with life-threatening injuries, officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Victoria Police Department detectives and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit investigators arrived on scene soon after the attack. Shortly before 2 a.m., they identified a suspect and brought a man into custody.

VicPD says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.

