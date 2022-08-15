A man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed in head multiple times in downtown Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man stabbed multiple times in the head at bus exchange in downtown Nanaimo

51-year-old female suspect arrested for aggravated assault

A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in the head multiple times in downtown Nanaimo.

RCMP responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, to the bus exchange on Front Street near Port Place Shopping Centre, where they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

“When officers arrived they found a 27-year-old male in serious condition with several stab wounds to the head,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien. “Officers conducted emergency first aid until they were relieved by [Emergency Health Services], who also transported him to the hospital where he is now considered to be in stable condition.”

O’Brien said a 51-year-old female suspect was arrested without incident a short distance from the scene for aggravated assault.

“She’s currently in custody and no formal charges have been laid at this point,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said police are investigating whether there was a pre-existing relationship between the suspect and victim.

The victim is of no fixed address, but both the victim and suspect are from Nanaimo.

