Megan Dalziel memorial bursary recipient announced

The bursary was established to honour Dalziel, who excelled in academics and athletics at Vanier

Jasmine Mohtadi (second from right) along with her parents (from left to right), Heather Dalziel and Denis Dalziel. Photo submitted

Now in its second year, the 2022 recipient of the Megan Dalziel G.P. Vanier Secondary Memorial Bursary is Jasmine Mohtadi.

The G.P. Vanier grad and University of Victoria athlete exemplified what it meant to be an inspiration to others, particularly to excel as a female athlete who competed at a high level athletically and academically but came from a small community.

The memorial bursary was established to honour Dalziel, who excelled in academics and athletics at Vanier and led the UVIC women’s basketball to two national championships while displaying determination, humility and an inclusive caring demeanour.

According to the committee, Mohtadi completed successfully a university entrance academic load while balancing successful sports involvement in wrestling and rugby at Vanier and in the community. She was also selected for tryouts with the B.C. U19 women’s rugby team. As well, she has volunteered in our community for several years with Kitty Cat P.A.L.S.

Mohtadi’s academic and athletic success along with her community involvement has led her to be accepted into the University of Prince Edward Island for courses in the veterinary medicine program. Furthermore, she has been selected to play on the U.P.E.I. women’s rugby team.

Dalziel was an outstanding multi-sport athlete during her three years at Vanier. She followed that by helping lead the UVIC Women’s Basketball team to two Canadian National University Championships. She is a member of the Vanier Athletics Hall of Fame.

According to those close to her, Dalziel’s friendly disposition and inclusive positivity endeared her to teammates wherever she played. She went on to complete her teaching degree at UVIC and taught/coached and was loved at York House Secondary in Vancouver.

The G.P. Vanier Secondary Megan Dalziel Bursary is intended to be a perpetual bursary to honour Dalziel’s successes and inspire Comox Valley girls and assist with their post-secondary education. The bursary relies on donations to continue to exist. To donate and receive a tax-deductible receipt, contact: Cathie Collins at School District #71(Comox Valley) at 334-5500 for further information.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Bursary to honour inspirational Vanier student

Comox Valley