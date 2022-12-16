The repairs included creating new, temporary, bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation photo)

Momentous moment as Coquihalla Highway reopens 4 lanes after flood repairs to bridges

Temporary repairs done to Jessica, Bottletop, and Juliet bridges with permanent repairs continuing

The Coquihalla Highway has reopened to four lanes after completing temporary repairs at three bridges destroyed last November.

The repairs included creating new, temporary, bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site. The work was completed by KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit & Sons and Emil Anderson Construction.

“This is another momentous achievement as we rebuild our highways following last year’s storms,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a press release. “By reopening the Coquihalla to four lanes, we’re increasing safety and reducing congestion. This is great news for people, industry and the provincial economy as we head into another busy travel season.”

Permanent repairs to the Othello section of the Coquihalla are complete. Around 460 metres of the southbound lanes, that were washed out, were also repaired through the combined efforts of Emil Anderson and Chawathil First Nation.

Work will continue, to provide permanent repairs, through the winter and into late 2023. Until its completion, the area remains a construction zone with ongoing speed and traffic-pattern changes.

READ MORE: Aerial video of Coquihalla shows highway destruction, collapse near Hope

