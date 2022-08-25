Nanaimo RCMP released what they described as a “poor-quality” surveillance image of a man suspected of allegedly trying to point a camera up a woman’s skirt at Walmart in late July. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP investigate second incident of suspect trying to take photo up woman’s skirt

Alleged incident at Walmart happened the same date and time as a similar incident at a dollar store

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating another incident of someone allegedly trying to take a photo up the skirt of an unsuspecting woman.

Police were called to Walmart at Woodgrove Centre on July 29 at 2 p.m. – the exact same date and time as another similar incident at Dollarama in Harewood.

“The complainant told police that she was shopping when she caught sight of the suspect who was bent down with his phone out and had it angled so that it was looking up her skirt,” noted the release. “She yelled at the man, at which point he quickly walked away.”

The “startled” victim went to ask for a staff member’s assistance, but by the time she had located an employee, the suspect had left the store.

Police say the suspect was described as a middle-aged man of medium height with a muscular build. He was wearing a grey shirt with white letters on the front, a black cap, shorts and sandals at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26084.

