The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)

The body of Royal Canadian Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found near Esquimalt’s Work Point. (Facebook)

Sailor remembered as father, leader after body found near Greater Victoria base

Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was reported missing days prior

A member of the Royal Canadian Navy is being remembered as a loving family man and a dedicated leader after his body was found on Tuesday (Oct. 25).

The body of Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos Cea was found in a wooded area near Work Point in Esquimalt after a thorough search and after he was reported missing earlier this week, the crew of the ship he served on said in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Carlos was a leader in Calgary, highly regarded for his personal dedication and care for others,” HMCS Calgary’s crew wrote. “He spent 18 years and close to 1,000 days at sea in service to Canada. He was a loving husband, a proud father of four and a shipmate to many.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Petty Officer 1st Class Cea,” a CFB Esquimalt spokesperson said.

The post said Military Police are supporting the B.C. Coroner Service’s investigation into the death and no further details will be released at this time.

Cea’s family has been notified and is asking for privacy.

HMCS Calgary’s crew asked the public to keep Cea’s family, his shipmates and friends in their thoughts.

READ: Armed forces culture and conduct chief talks ‘fundamental shift’ at CFB Esquimalt

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB EsquimaltEsquimalt

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

Just Posted

A humpback whale is seen just outside of Hartley Bay along the Great Bear Rainforest, B.C. Tuesday, Sept, 17, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dangerous whale entanglement off Texada solved by patient rescue team, acrobatic whale

Author Jordan Scott’s book I Talk Like A River was a 2020 New York Times Best Children’s Book of the Year. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: Finding his voice

Stacey Wells with her Hollywood Corvette piece.
Celebrity artist drawn to the Comox Valley by its natural beauty

Fred Penner will play at this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association Telethon. (Photo by Kendrahopephotography)
Fred Penner joins the entertainment lineup for this year’s Comox Valley Child Development Association telethon

Pop-up banner image