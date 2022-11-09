Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program launches in Comox Valley

The Comox Valley Emergency Program is excited to announce the launch of the Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program — a collaboration between the Comox Valley Regional District, City of Courtenay, K’omoks First Nation, Town of Comox and Village of Cumberland. It’s designed to provide important tools, recommendations and guidance to ensure residents are prepared for an emergency or disaster.

“The CVEP team and our partners have worked incredibly hard to reimagine the Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program for Comox Valley residents who may experience hazards and emergency situations in their neighbourhoods,” said Howie Siemens, Manager of Emergency Programs. “The official launch of NEPP is an important step towards building a disaster-resilient Comox Valley that supports neighbours helping neighbours to prepare for and assist one another during extreme weather and other hazardous events.”

You’re invited to a FREE NEPP information session in November at a nearby fire hall to learn about emergency preparedness and how you can prepare your neighbourhood for any situation. To register, visit the NEPP webpage and look for the ‘NEPP Information Sessions’ button.

NEPP has also contributed towards growing regional collaboration for FireSmart, Emergency Support Services, Emergency Radio Communications and household-level emergency preparedness. The district thanks the following community partners who have been instrumental in reimagining the Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program:

•NEPP teams from Courtenay, Comox and the Electoral Areas;

•Comox Valley Accessibility Committee;

•Hornby Island Emergency Preparedness Committee;

•Habitat for Humanity – North Island.

Neighbourhoods and households that plan for disaster, recover faster. The NEPP guide and educational video were created to be as simple or detailed as you’d like. A simple task such as creating a shared contact list and a map of your neighbourhood can go a long way towards building relationships and knowledge that may be critical in an emergency situation.

CVEP functions as a partnership between the Town of Comox, City of Courtenay, Village of Cumberland, K’ómoks First Nation and the Comox Valley Regional District to provide co-ordinated emergency planning and programming in the Comox Valley.

