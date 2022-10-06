(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following assault allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

