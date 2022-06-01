The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person dead, 70 displaced after apartment fire in North Vancouver

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified

Police say one person has died and 70 residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP say in a news release that fire at Silverlynn Apartments was quickly brought under control after flames and smoke were seen Tuesday coming from the three-storey structure.

The Mounties say they will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death.

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified.

They say the displaced residents are being registered for emergency support services.

It’s unclear if or when residents will be able to return to their homes.

fire

Previous story
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar
Next story
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change

Just Posted

A man arrested for an altercation with an SPCA officer involving a gun was deemed not criminally responsible in Courtenay Provincial Court on May 31. Record file pic
Comox Valley man found not criminally responsible for gun incident

A school class gets set to depart on a School Cycling Program training session. Photo courtesy SD71
Comox Valley school district cycling program teaches students how to ride safely

Siobhan Clayton recently put a call out on social media seeking a living donor for a kidney. She and her husband are the next guests on the Record’s weekly podcast, Off The Page. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Seeking a kidney donor with Siobhan Clayton

A Comox Valley man was sentenced in provincial court May 30 for child pornography possession and distribution. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Courtenay man sentenced six months for child porn possession