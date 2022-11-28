A head-on collision on the Nanaimo Parkway on Monday, Nov. 28, sent one person to hospital and backed up morning traffic for several kilometres. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

A head-on collision on the Nanaimo Parkway on Monday, Nov. 28, sent one person to hospital and backed up morning traffic for several kilometres. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

One person hurt in head-on crash on the highway in Nanaimo

Northbound traffic was backed up for several kilometres on Highway 19 on Monday morning

Highway traffic through Nanaimo was backed up for several kilometres after a two vehicles collided on Highway 19 this morning.

B.C. Ambulance, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to the scene in the northbound lane of the Nanaimo Parkway about one kilometre south of the Fifth Street and College Drive intersection a little before 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Troy Libbus, the incident was a two-vehicle head-on collision involving an SUV and a sports car.

“A southbound vehicle left the highway and hit head-on into a vehicle in the northbound lane,” Libbus said.

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Libbus did not have information about what might have precipitated the crash, but salt trucks were spraying the parkway and connecting streets to melt ice that had formed on the road, creating slippery conditions.

Both northbound lanes of the parkway were blocked until the last of the wreck was being cleared at about 9:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Car and transport truck crash on the highway in Ladysmith

READ ALSO: Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Talks ongoing about national park in South Okanagan Similkameen

Just Posted

Mary Murphy and her latest novel, <em>Speaking Of.</em> She will be having a book launch on Dec. 3. Photo supplied
New book for Comox Valley musician/author

BCLC logo
$500,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Comox Valley

The Teddy Bear Baskets raise funds for local non-profit organizations. Photo supplied
Christmas at Crown Isle returns on Dec. 1

Santa’s Barn at Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens awaits the arrival of the Jolly Old Man himself. Photo submitted
Woodland Gardens’ annual Christmas season festivities kick off Dec. 1