Online foot passenger bookings now available on Comox – Powell River route

BC Ferries customers travelling on the Comox – Powell River route have a pair of new options for sailings and reservations as foot passengers can now make (free) online reservations.

The organization said in a release customers travelling as foot passengers between Comox and Powell River can now book and prepay for travel in advance online.

Bookings will be redeemed through the ticket booth and there is no additional cost to book a prepaid foot passenger fare. Adding foot passenger reservations to the Comox – Powell River route aligns with the service being provided on all other reservable routes and provides customer convenience and travel certainty.

BC Ferries added that foot passenger bookings are non-refundable, but a customer can change a booking up to two hours in advance at no cost. If a customer misses their sailing, they may use the fare towards another sailing that day.

Initially, the organization will limit the number of foot passenger bookings available. If the website shows no foot passenger bookings available, it does not mean there is no space available. Customers are still able to arrive at the terminal and purchase a foot passenger fare without booking in advance.

Additionally, BC Ferries is adding daily $39 Daily Saver fares for the last sailings of the day leaving Comox and Powell River for customers travelling in standard under-height vehicles.

Availability is limited and these fares are expected to sell out.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

BCFerries