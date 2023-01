Comox Valley first responders and RCMP were called to Woods Avenue in Courtenay Tuesday (Jan.3) morning for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Around 8:30 a.m., members of the Courtenay Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and police attended the scene and closed part of the road to traffic.

Reports indicate a young boy was struck at the scene.

More to come.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

