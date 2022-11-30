Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Conditions on the Island Highway in Nanoose Bay on Nov. 29. (Maria Shaw photo via Facebook)

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Island highway

Oceanside RCMP respond to variety of snow-related crashes Nov. 29

Oceanside RCMP responded to seven motor vehicle crashes on Nov. 29 and the morning of Nov. 30, with two reportedly being snow-related.

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane of Highway 19A at Plummer Road in Parksville, according to Sgt. Shane Worth.

A single-vehicle rollover on Rupert Road in Qualicum Beach at approximately 5 p.m. resulted in minor injuries to the driver.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach officials detail plan for dealing with snow, icy conditions

A pedestrian was also struck by a vehicle in Nanoose Bay in the afternoon of Nov. 29, resulting in minor, non-life threatening injuries. This crash not was not weather-related, Worth said.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashParksvillequalicum beachRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Christmas Day heist in Langley netted almost $500,000, court filing reveals
Next story
Vancouver Island emerges from first snowfall of the season

Just Posted

St. John the Divine Church, 579 5th Street Courtenay, will be a warming centre for those in need throughout the 2022-2023 winter season. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
BC Housing contract awarded to Courtenay church for extreme weather warming shelter service

Stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley. Photo by Vanessa
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Brown marmorated stink bugs have reached the Comox Valley – now what?

There are numerous warming options for those in need in the Comox Valley during the cold spell. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley emergency shelters, warming centres offer relief during storm

Pictured, from left - Leif Lefevre (Rookie of the Year 2022 ), Sacha Scott (I Made a Difference, 2022), Ryan Chittle (Firefighter of the Year 2022), Elie Dewulf (Firefighter of the Year, 2021), Andrew Pisano (Above and Beyond 2022) Elsa Gilroy (Above and Beyond 2021), Josh Tadeson (Rookie of the Year 2021 ) and Tammy Blair (Rookie of the Year 2022 ). Missing from the photo is Brent Craven (I Made a Difference, 2021), Nick Gilroy (Rookie of the Year, 2021)
Comox Fire Rescue celebrates 2022 award recipients