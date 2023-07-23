Peer group launching in Comox Valley for people affected by substance use

A peer group will be starting in the Comox Valley for people who support a loved one that uses or used substances.

The Holding Hope support groups fall under the umbrella of Moms Stop The Harm (MSTH), a network of Canadian families impacted by harms and deaths due to substance use.

Holding Hope provides mutual support and healing by coming together to share our stories, information and resources. The group aims to provide reassurance that no one is alone. The goal is to provide a safe place to build strength and resilience for families or friends who feel overwhelmed in supporting their loved ones.

We provide a safe place to support, connect and share without stigma. The Holding Hope support group is free to attend, but registration is required.

