A BC Transit bus in Victoria. (Black Press Media file)

Person in wheelchair hit by BC Transit bus in downtown Victoria

Collision at Douglas and Belleville Street on Tuesday night

A pedestrian in a wheelchair was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a BC Transit bus Tuesday night (May 9) in downtown Victoria.

Victoria Police Department traffic analysts attended the scene at Douglas Street and Belleville Street on Tuesday at around 8 p.m. The person’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening and they were taken to hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the pedestrian, driver, passengers and all those involved in the incident. We are supporting the police investigation into this matter, and if anyone witnessed this incident, we ask that they contact the Victoria police. As this is an active investigation, any further requests for information should be directed at the police,” a BC Transit spokesperson said in a release.

“Our top priority is safety,” they added.

VicPD said they couldn’t provide more details as the investigation is ongoing.

BC Transit added they are also doing an internal investigation.

