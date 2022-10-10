PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
Helicopter used to fight blaze sparked east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)Helicopter used to fight blaze sparked east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)

Fire crews are making progress fighting a grass fire near Christina Lake and Grand Forks, in the Gilpin Grasslands Park along Highway 3.

The suspected human-caused fire sparked Sunday (Oct. 9) and grew quickly to an estimated 151 hectares in size. It is highly visible to people travelling in the area, BC Wildfire Service said that day, urging all drivers to watch their speed and use headlights.

In an update Monday, the agency said there was no significant growth overnight and 20 crew members are managing the fire, backed by two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

A further 27 members of the regional-area fire departments are also helping manage the blaze.

“Crews are working this morning on establishing water delivery systems and irectly attack the fire’s edge on both flanks.”

Highway 3 remains open, and not structures were being threatened as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Helicopter prepares to water bomb a grassfire east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 10, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)

Helicopter prepares to water bomb a grassfire east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 10, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
UPDATED: Cowichan River fire now 4.1 hectares, as wind event moves in
Next story
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks and potholes to big picture

Just Posted

Film still from the movie “The Killdren Are Coming” - Director: Dana Berry. The Astrophobia Sci-Fi and Horror Film Festival takes place Oct. 15-16 at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland.
Cumberland horror/sci-fi film fest will get folks ready for Halloween

Students from Mr. Atkinson’s Grade 4/5 class pose for a picture while their Arden Elementary classmates test the track at Wheelie Wednesday, Oct. 5. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay’s Arden Elementary hosts Bike, Walk, n Roll Week

Pictured: Annette Sabourin, regional vice-president, Vancouver Island, RBC Royal Bank; Jessica Aldred, executive director, Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation; Darryl Race, manager, Comox Valley Hospital; Sarah Trockstad, clinical co-ordinator, Comox Valley Hospital emergency department; Rick Eigler, branch manager, RBC, and; Bill Anglin, president Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board of directors, at a cheque presentation of $25,000 from RBC Foundation to the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation gets financial boost from RBC

Comox councillors have approved spending up to $2.1 million for a marine services building at the Comox Marina. Black Press file photo
New marine services building on the horizon in Comox