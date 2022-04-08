PHOTOS: B.C. still finding cars, homes, debris in major rivers after November floods

A camper, green bin, mobile home and household debris floating in the Tulameen River. (BC Government photo)A camper, green bin, mobile home and household debris floating in the Tulameen River. (BC Government photo)
A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)
Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)
An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

Nearly five months after catastrophic flooding washed away roads and devastated communities across B.C., crews are still removing debris from waterways.

In a series of tweets, B.C. Spill Response said that just this week they’ve removed several vehicles and structures from rivers.

Multiple vehicles, a building and a garage were removed from the Nicola River. A backhoe was removed from the Thompson River. Woody debris is being removed from Similkameen and Tulameen waterways. Multiple vehicles and a building were removed from the Coquihalla River and crews are clearing smaller human-made debris from shorelines in the Fraser Valley and Coquihalla waterways.

“To date, more than 270 items of debris have been identified and recovery efforts are underway,” B.C. Spill Response Tweeted.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that insured damages from the floods reached at least $450 million, making it the most costly weather event in B.C. history.

Several provincial highways are operating with temporary repairs. The cost of permanent fixes to damaged infrastructure is expected to be in the billions.

The province has launched an online tool called the Flood Debris Explorer that shows various locations where flood debris has been recovered on an interactive map. The map includes information on the types of debris, the status of cleanup efforts and photos.

To report a spill, or flood-related debris in a waterway, British Columbians can call 1-800-663-3456.

READ MORE: B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts

READ MORE: Permanent repairs on Coquihalla highway expected in summer

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Flood

Previous story
Five sent to hospital after fiery multi-vehicle pile-up in Langford
Next story
B.C advocates push back as Health Canada mulls lower-than-requested legal drug possession

Just Posted

Comox’s Logan Nijhoff has just inked a deal with the San Diego Gulls, the AHL affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. Photo by Keith Hershmiller/Regina Pats
Comox’s Nijhoff signs with AHL’s San Diego Gulls

The Morning Crew, an initiative through the transition society, sweeps the streets of downtown picking up garbage, needles, drug paraphernalia and helping those who are unhoused seven days a week from 7 to 9 a.m. in downtown Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Sweeping the streets of downtown Courtenay

A car is forced to pull over to the side of the highway in order to avoid a head-on collision with a truck on Highway 19A Wednesday afternoon.
VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows unplated truck driving recklessly on Highway 19A

An otter got stuck in a pool at an oceanside property in the Comox Valley recently. The property’s tenants got creative to help the otter escape. Photo by Dawn Damilda
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Comox helps otter escape from drained pool