PHOTOS: Mail delivered the old-fashioned way with dog sleds on Gold Rush Trail in Barkerville

(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Shannon Douglas was one of three skijorers participating in this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)Shannon Douglas was one of three skijorers participating in this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Human’s best friend recently helped deliver mail to Barkerville.

Bags of mail were carried by mushers and their dog teams, skijorers and cross country skiers on Sunday, Feb. 27 from Wells to Barkerville in the final stage of the 30th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run.

“It was absolutely awesome,” said Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association president Ric Raynor.

“The Wells Snowmobile Club excelled on grooming the trails.”

Read More: Sled Dogs hit the trail in Gold Rush Trail’s 30th annual mail run

Light snow began to fall as dash participants slid into Barkerville Historic Town and Park on the final day ending at the Barkerville Post Office.

“I love doing this,” said Kerry Onanski of Canada Post, who is also vice-president of the Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association.

“It’s exciting, and I’ve met so many wonderful people. It’s great.”

More than 2,000 specially designed envelopes were sold for this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run that kicked off Friday, Feb. 25, at Troll Ski Resort.

Following their delivery to Barkerville, the envelopes will be distributed to addresses across the globe after entering the regular postal service.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboodogsledding

Previous story
Man arrested and charged with manslaughter in 2020 Duncan case
Next story
Canadian ambassador says no-fly zone needs Russian buy-in

Just Posted

The Comox Valley Child Development Association and COBS Bread have teamed up for the Fun Buns For Kids fundraiser. Decorate your fun buns, then post a photo to social media, for a chance to win a COBS Bread Selection Card. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Child Development Association, COBS team up for unique fundraiser

Comox town hall. Photo by Terry Farrell
Comox selected for ‘Women in Local Leadership’ project

The farmer’s market in Cumberland wants to expand but keep the Sunday event downtown. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland market looks to expand operations

Artists Jay White and Nancy Tam installing part of the Comox Valley Art Gallery exhibition, ‘Salt Stained Streaks of a Worthwhile Grief.’ Photo submitted
New Comox Valley Art Gallery exhibit dives into the topic of water